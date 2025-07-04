RUTO was right! He helped his baby mama, PRISCA, secure a lucrative Government job! See her at work (VIDEO)





Friday, July 4, 2025 - In a classic case of receipts don’t lie, President William Ruto’s past claims about supporting his baby mama, Prisca Bett, popularly known as Mama Abby, appear to be spot-on.

Back in 2017, Ruto found himself at the centre of a widely publicized child support scandal when Prisca accused him of neglecting their daughter, Abby, and failing to offer adequate financial support.

The matter sparked national interest, with many Kenyans weighing in on the morality and responsibility of public figures.

But in a firm response at the time, Ruto defended himself, stating that he had taken full responsibility for the child, including paying for her education and securing a Government job for Prisca, where she reportedly earned Ksh 180,000 per month.

Fast forward to 2025, and true to Ruto’s words, Mama Abby is indeed working in Government, and appears to be thriving in her career.

A video shared by Prisca on Tiktok shows her confidently going about her duties in what looks like a well-equipped state office.

RUTO was right! He helped his baby mama, PRISCA, secure a lucrative Government job! See her at work pic.twitter.com/jwAU6pqkIN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 4, 2025

