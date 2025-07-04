President RUTO’s baby mama, PRISCA BETT alias MAMA ABBY, stuns in new PHOTOs - This woman is stylish (LOOK)







Friday, July 4, 2025 - Prisca Bett, popularly known as Mama Abby, the woman who came into the limelight after she sued President Ruto over child support, has once again shared stunning new photos online - and netizens can’t get enough of her elegant style.

The stylish woman, known for keeping a relatively low profile despite her alleged ties to the Head of State, looked breathtaking in a series of photos she posted on her social media pages.

Dressed in a classy dresses paired with gold accessories and flawless makeup, Prisca exuded grace, confidence, and undeniable poise.

