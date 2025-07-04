President RUTO’s baby mama, PRISCA BETT alias MAMA ABBY, stuns in new PHOTOs - This woman is stylish (LOOK)

Friday, July 4, 2025 -
Prisca Bett, popularly known as Mama Abby, the
woman who came into the limelight after she sued President Ruto over child
support, has once again shared stunning new photos online - and netizens can’t
get enough of her elegant style.
The stylish woman, known for keeping a relatively low
profile despite her alleged ties to the Head of State, looked breathtaking in a
series of photos she posted on her social media pages.
Dressed in a classy dresses paired with gold accessories and
flawless makeup, Prisca exuded grace, confidence, and undeniable poise.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments