GACHAGUA’s ally and Kirinyaga Senator, KAMAU MURANGO, buys a chopper as he eyes the Gubernatorial seat in 2027 (PHOTO)

Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango, a close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has acquired a private chopper, signaling his intensified preparations for the 2027 gubernatorial race.
The flashy acquisition has sparked political murmurs in
Kirinyaga County, with many interpreting it as a bold statement of intent to
unseat Governor Anne
Waiguru.
Murango’s
chopper was pictured being transported in a truck after it was shipped into the
country.
Murango, known for his vocal defense of Mt. Kenya interests and
his alignment with Gachagua, has been quietly building grassroots support
across Mwea, Ndia, Gichugu, and Kirinyaga Central constituencies.
See the photo.
