GACHAGUA’s ally and Kirinyaga Senator, KAMAU MURANGO, buys a chopper as he eyes the Gubernatorial seat in 2027 (PHOTO)





Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango, a close ally of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, has acquired a private chopper, signaling his intensified preparations for the 2027 gubernatorial race.

The flashy acquisition has sparked political murmurs in Kirinyaga County, with many interpreting it as a bold statement of intent to unseat Governor Anne Waiguru.

Murango’s chopper was pictured being transported in a truck after it was shipped into the country.

Murango, known for his vocal defense of Mt. Kenya interests and his alignment with Gachagua, has been quietly building grassroots support across Mwea, Ndia, Gichugu, and Kirinyaga Central constituencies.

See the photo.