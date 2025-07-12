RUTO re-appoints CHARLES NYACHAE to Government role after missing out on IEBC Chairperson Job







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - President William Ruto has re-appointed Charles Nyachae as the Chairperson of the Kenya School of Government (KSG) Council for a fresh three-year term.

The announcement was made through a gazette notice issued on Friday, confirming that the appointment takes effect immediately.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6(1)(a) of the Kenya School of Government Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, re-appoint Charles Nyachae to be the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya School of Government Council, for three (3) years,” the notice read.

Nyachae, who recently vied for the position of Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), was among four shortlisted candidates, including Anne Amadi, Abdulqadir H. Ramadhan Lorot, and Erastus Ethekon, who was eventually appointed.

His IEBC bid was marred by a legal petition challenging his eligibility, citing his position as KSG Council Chair as a conflict of interest and violation of governance principles.

However, the petition did not stop the interview process.

In other appointments, Ruto named former Lafey MP Abdi Mude Ibrahim as Chair of the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute, and former Principal Secretary Ali Noor Ismail as Chair of the Pest Control Products Board - both for three-year terms.

Nyachae’s previous KSG term, which began in January 2024, had just concluded, paving the way for his re-appointment.