GACHAGUA’s advice to embattled Mugithi singer and police officer, SAMIDOH, as they meet in the U.S







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has advised popular Mugithi singer and police officer, Samidoh Muchoki, to steer clear of political affiliations and focus on his music career.

Speaking to Kenyans in the United States on Saturday, July 12th, Gachagua cautioned artists - especially those from Mt Kenya - against being used to advance political propaganda.

He specifically discouraged them from endorsing Government projects under pressure.

"We love Samidoh’s music. But recently, some were being pushed to perform and convince Kenyans that SHA is working.”

“I told them, that’s not your job. Your job is to entertain us after tough days caused by Kasongo.”

“You can’t side with Kasongo and still sing to those suffering under him,” Gachagua said, using ‘Kasongo’ as a veiled reference to President Ruto.

He encouraged musicians to stick to themes that have made them popular.

“Ninety percent of their songs are about love, relationships, heartbreaks. That’s what we enjoy. Stick to that agenda,” he added.

Gachagua also revisited Samidoh’s recent transfer from the Central Police region to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil, saying he had warned the singer against risking his life for a police salary of Ksh40,000 when he earns over Ksh1.6 million monthly from music.

Samidoh was reportedly facing disciplinary action by the National Police Service for failing to report to his new post, but it later emerged he had been granted official permission to travel for a private visit to the U.S.

He is currently on a musical tour, while Gachagua continues to rally diaspora support ahead of the 2027 elections.