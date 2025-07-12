GACHAGUA’s advice to embattled Mugithi singer and police officer, SAMIDOH, as they meet in the U.S

Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has advised popular Mugithi singer and police officer, Samidoh Muchoki, to steer clear of political affiliations and focus on his music career.
Speaking to Kenyans in the United States on Saturday, July
12th, Gachagua cautioned artists - especially those from Mt Kenya - against
being used to advance political propaganda.
He specifically discouraged them from endorsing Government
projects under pressure.
"We love Samidoh’s music. But recently, some were being
pushed to perform and convince Kenyans that SHA is working.”
“I told them, that’s not your job. Your job is to entertain
us after tough days caused by Kasongo.”
“You can’t side with Kasongo and still sing to those
suffering under him,” Gachagua said, using ‘Kasongo’ as a veiled reference to
President Ruto.
He encouraged musicians to stick to themes that have made
them popular.
“Ninety percent of their songs are about love,
relationships, heartbreaks. That’s what we enjoy. Stick to that agenda,” he
added.
Gachagua also revisited Samidoh’s recent transfer from the
Central Police region to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil, saying he
had warned the singer against risking his life for a police salary of Ksh40,000
when he earns over Ksh1.6 million monthly from music.
Samidoh was reportedly facing disciplinary action by the
National Police Service for failing to report to his new post, but it later
emerged he had been granted official permission to travel for a private visit
to the U.S.
He is currently on a musical tour, while Gachagua continues
to rally diaspora support ahead of the 2027 elections.
