“Respect RAILA ODINGA, his decision is final” - MBADI fires back at SIFUNA for criticizing ODM pact with President RUTO





Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary and former ODM party chairman, John Mbadi, has publicly rebuked Secretary General Edwin Sifuna following his explosive interview on Citizen TV where he criticized ODM’s pact with President Ruto.

Speaking to Ramogi TV, Mbadi criticized Sifuna for issuing divisive statements and urged him to respect party leadership.

“Between the party leader and the Secretary General, whose decision is final?” Mbadi asked pointedly, reaffirming Raila Odinga’s authority.

He also revealed that ODM officials who joined the Kenya Kwanza administration did so with Raila’s full approval, following consultations with President William Ruto.

Mbadi dismissed Sifuna’s comments as personal and not reflective of the party’s official stance, asserting that the ODM-Kenya Kwanza collaboration will continue until 2027.

Sifuna admitted during an appearance on The Explainer on Citizen TV that ODM is suffering from ideological confusion.

“There’s a lot of confusion,” he said. “It used to be easy to represent ODM’s values - we never compromised.”

Sifuna cited the presence of ODM leaders in Government as a key factor in the party’s growing identity crisis.

“It’s hard to explain to our supporters why former top ODM leaders are now Cabinet Secretaries,” he noted.

In a candid moment, Sifuna apologized to ODM supporters, acknowledging the leadership’s failure to provide clarity.

“It’s very difficult to define ODM’s position on key national issues right now. That’s the biggest sadness,” he said.

The rift signals growing uncertainty about the party’s direction ahead of 2027 elections.