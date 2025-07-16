Ready for marriage! RACHEL OTUOMA to meet her new in-laws, 6 months after her husband’s death







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Renowned Tiktoker Rachel Otuoma has revealed plans to meet her in-laws, just six months after the tragic loss of her husband, Ezekiel, a former AFC Leopards striker.

Rachel, who was widowed in December 2024, shared an emotional tribute during Ezekiel’s burial in January, where she vowed never to remove his wedding ring and promised eternal love.

“Nothing will ever spoil or kill my love for him,” she said at the time, holding back tears as she addressed mourners in his hometown.

But in a recent livestream, Rachel confirmed that she has found love again, and the next chapter is already unfolding.

“On the eighth, we are off to Kisumu. On the ninth, we have a function at Sega. I’m going to meet my in-laws. It’s all set, 50 cows were already taken there,” she said, smiling. “If you find someone who loves you, love them harder.”

Rachel’s announcement has gone viral, with netizens sharing divided opinions.

Some praised her for embracing happiness after tragedy, while others questioned the timing of her new relationship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST