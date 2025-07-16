Mummy Why? A video of a single mother dancing infront of her little daughters sparks reactions- See how she was dressed (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - A video of a single mother dancing suggestively in front of her two young daughters has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from netizens.

In the now-trending clip, the woman is seen energetically dancing while dressed in revealing clothes, all while her innocent daughters watch silently from the background.

The video, filmed in her living room, has triggered a wave of online criticism and concern over parenting choices in the digital age.

While some users praised her confidence and ability to "have fun with her kids around," others were quick to call her out for what they termed as inappropriate behavior in front of minors.

“This is why daughters brought up by single mothers rarely turn out well. Look what she is doing in the presence of her daughters. A father would have checked this,” wrote an X user.

“Children learn by observing - what exactly is she teaching them here?” another user commented.

Others, however, defended her, arguing that being a single mom doesn’t mean she can’t express herself or enjoy her life.

Watch the video.

