Rich Kids! VIDEO of USIU students rolling in guzzlers during school campaigns sets tongues wagging

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - A viral video from the United States International University (USIU-Africa) has ignited massive debate online after a group of students was captured arriving in a flashy convoy of fuel-guzzling cars during campus campaigns.
The video shows high-end cars pulling up in style as
students cheer on their preferred candidates, turning what was supposed to be a
simple student campaign into a full-blown luxury parade.
Kenyans online were quick to react, with some calling it a
display of wealth and privilege while others questioned the values being
promoted in such campaigns.
“This is why Kenyan politics is broken - even student
leaders think it's about showing off instead of service,” one user posted.
Others defended the students, saying they are simply using
what they have and making the most of campus life.
Watch the video.
USIU Campaigns are something else! pic.twitter.com/plR652KBTJ— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 16, 2025
