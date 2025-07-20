"I wasn’t born blind," Nominated Senator CRYSTAL ASIGE emotionally narrates how she lost her sight (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Senator Crystal Asige recently gave a stirring motivational talk at Treeside Special School, sharing the deeply personal journey of how she lost her sight - and found her purpose.

“My story is simple, though long,” she began. “I was born in Mombasa with full eyesight. But at 15, while in high school, I began losing my vision progressively.”

It wasn't until university in the UK, after a series of tests, that she was diagnosed with glaucoma - an incurable condition.

Doctors told her she would be blind by 25.

Her dreams were rooted in the performing arts, a field where vision seemed essential.

“I asked God why He would give me such passion for singing and performing, then take away my sight,” she recalled.

“But even though my eyesight declined, my voice remained.”

Crystal encouraged students not to be defined by what they lack.

“For every disability, another ability is heightened,” she said.

“Just like I use my voice for music and advocacy, you too have talents that can make an impact.”

A former Sol Generation artist, BBC contributor, and now a nominated Senator by ODM, Asige remains a fierce advocate for disability rights - living proof that even in loss, one can find powerful purpose.

Watch the video below.

"I wasn’t born blind," Senator Crystal Asige narrates how she lost her sight! pic.twitter.com/8gR9M91YkS — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 19, 2025

