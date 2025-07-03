Police arrest the suspect captured on CCTV footage robbing a man of Ksh 1 million at Parklands while dressed like a traffic police officer (PHOTO)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - In a major breakthrough following a violent robbery reported on June 28th, 2025, at Parklands Police Station, officers have successfully apprehended a suspect believed to be linked to the crime.

Acting on intelligence and after pursuing several investigative leads, detectives tracked the suspect to Eldoret town, where he was arrested on July 2nd.

A silver Toyota Axio believed to have been used during the robbery was also recovered.

A search of the vehicle uncovered several suspicious items, including a reflector jacket, a police headdress with a white cover, and two different vehicle registration plates-pointing to a possible attempt to disguise the car's identity.

The suspect, along with the recovered items, was escorted to Parklands Police Station for further processing and investigation.

The suspect was captured on viral CCTV footage accosting a man in Parklands while dressed like a traffic police officer before robbing him of Ksh 1 Million. (Watch the video HERE>>>)

The victim had just withdrawn the money from a nearby bank.

In a statement, the National Police Service commended the swift response by investigators and reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining law and order.

Further investigations are ongoing to determine if the suspect is linked to other similar crimes or part of a larger syndicate.



