BE WARNED!! A gang led by JAMES NDIGA KIRUKI is robbing homes while disguised as Government officials (PHOTO)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Kenyans are being warned to stay alert after reports emerged of a notorious gang posing as Government officials to gain access to private homes, only to rob unsuspecting residents.

According to multiple sources and eyewitness accounts, the gang is reportedly led by James Ndiga Kiruki, a man believed to be the mastermind behind a string of daylight robberies in various estates.

The thugs are said to arrive at victims’ homes wearing official-looking attire, claiming to be from Department of Home Affairs.

They lie to the victims that they are confirming every Kenyan has an identity card ahead of 2027 General Elections.

Once allowed into the compound, the gang swiftly turns on the victims, restraining them and making away with cash, electronics, jewelry, and other valuables.

Members of the public are now being urged to be alert.





