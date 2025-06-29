VIDEO captures the moment a thief dressed as a traffic cop robbed a man who had withdrawn Ksh 1 million from a bank in Parklands - Was this an inside job? (WATCH)







Sunday, June 29, 2025 - A shocking daylight robbery in Parklands, Nairobi has sent chills across social media after CCTV footage captured the exact moment a man was robbed of Ksh 1 million, just moments after leaving a bank.

The daring heist involved a suspect disguised as a traffic police officer, raising serious questions about how the robbers knew the victim was carrying such a large sum of cash.

In the viral video, the victim is seen being trailed by a saloon car as he drives away from the bank.

The suspicious vehicle blocks his path, causing a minor traffic jam.

Within seconds, two men jump out, one wearing what appears to be a full traffic police uniform.

The fake cop calmly approaches the victim, grabs an envelope believed to contain the money, and dashes back to the getaway car with his accomplice.

They speed off, leaving the victim in shock.

The dramatic footage has sparked speculation online, with many Kenyans questioning whether the robbery was an inside job.

Watch the footage.

The moment a thief dressed as a traffic cop robbed a man who had withdrawn Ksh 1 million from a bank in Parklands - Was this an inside job? pic.twitter.com/PGzm0nW7BL — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 29, 2025

