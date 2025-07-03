Activist BONIFACE MWANGI slams blogger NDIANGUI KINYANGIA for ‘going into hiding’ and misleading public - “Shame on him”







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Activist Boniface Mwangi has sharply criticized blogger Ndiangui Kinyangia, accusing him of deceiving Kenyans who believed he had been abducted.

Mwangi's remarks came shortly after Kinyangia's family, through their lawyer, Wahome Thuku, revealed that the blogger had gone into hiding to evade arrest by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a strongly worded post on X, Mwangi condemned both Kinyangia and his family, saying their silence misled a nation that had rallied for his release.

“What Ndiangui Kinyangia has done is wrong and criminal.”

“An entire country was praying for his safety, thinking he was abducted.”

“Shame on him and his family for misleading an entire nation. Kasongo Yeye!” Mwangi wrote, referencing one of President William Ruto's nicknames.

Lawyer Wahome Thuku confirmed on Thursday morning that Kinyangia had contacted a family member on Tuesday, assuring them that he was safe but in hiding due to an imminent arrest.

Thuku disclosed that DCI officers had earlier raided Kinyangia’s residence and seized several items, prompting him to go underground.

The incident was reported at Kinoo Police Station.

Kinyangia disappeared last week after sharing details about the June 25th protests, sparking public outcry and legal action.

A court had ordered Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja and DCI boss Mohammed Amin to produce him by June 30th.

