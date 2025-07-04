PHOTOs emerge of the mabati State House church that RUTO is upgrading into a Ksh 1.2 billion ultra-modern church amid public uproar







Friday, July 4, 2025 - Photos have emerged showing the modest tin-roofed (mabati) structure that has long served as the State House church, the same one that President William Ruto now plans to upgrade into a Ksh 1.2 billion ultra-modern sanctuary.

The current structure is a simple iron-sheet building tucked within the State House compound.

With basic seating and minimal fittings, the church appears to have served its purpose quietly for years, mostly during weekly prayer meetings and private worship sessions led by past and current leaders.

President Ruto has defended the move to replace it with a state-of-the-art church facility, clarifying that he is using his own funds for the upgrade, not public money.

“Hapa State House nilikuta kanisa ya mabati… I have no apologies to make for building a church at State House,” the President said, affirming his commitment to the project.

See photos.