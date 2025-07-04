‘I have no apologies’ - Defiant RUTO defends Ksh1.2 billion State House church amid public outcry and reveals source of funds!







Friday, July 4, 2025 - President William Ruto has defended his decision to construct a Ksh1.2 billion church at State House, Nairobi.

Speaking at State House on Friday, July 4th, Ruto dismissed the backlash, describing the opposition as "works of Satan."

“When I was elected, we came in to find an iron sheet church in State House. I have no apologies to make for building a church at State House,” Ruto asserted.

The President clarified that the project will not be funded by taxpayers, stating that he will personally finance the construction.

“The church is not costing the Government a single cent.”

“I will build it with my own money because the house of God deserves respect,” he said.

The church, reportedly designed to accommodate up to 8,000 worshippers, will feature stained-glass windows, crosses, and host national prayers, interfaith ceremonies, and diplomatic events.

Initial details of the project were revealed by Daily Nation, sparking widespread outrage among Kenyans, many of whom questioned the project’s timing amid economic hardship.

Critics have accused the President of prioritizing religious symbolism over critical national issues such as unemployment and healthcare.

This comes as State House undergoes extensive taxpayer-funded renovations.

As of September 2024, Ksh775 million had been spent out of a Ksh1.7 billion allocation. The 2025/2026 budget sets aside over Ksh800 million for further State House and lodge refurbishments, with Ksh680 million earmarked for State House, Nairobi, alone.