Bonfire Adventures CEO, SIMON KABU, shares CCTV footage of an unidentified man stealing a laptop at his company’s offices in Garden City (VIDEO)







Friday, July 4, 2025 - Bonfire Adventures CEO, Simon Kabu, is looking for an unidentified man who was caught on CCTV walking into his company's Garden City office and stealing a laptop, in what appears to be a well-coordinated theft.

The incident happened over the weekend after 5 p.m, a time when most staff had already left for the day.

According to Kabu, only a few employees were still at work, including the targeted victim, who was seated out of clear view, “hidden” by a man in a white shirt and a woman seated beside him.

In the footage, the unidentified man is seen casually walking in, surveying the environment, and then making away with a laptop, believed to contain company’s crucial documents.

The company is now appealing to the public to help identify the man in question, as well as the other two individuals, the man in white and the lady, who are suspected to be accomplices in the theft.





Watch the footage.

Bonfire Adventures CEO, SIMON KABU, shares CCTV footage of an unidentified man stealing a laptop at his company’s offices in Garden City pic.twitter.com/MQ7Yp5k1XG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 4, 2025

