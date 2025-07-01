PAULINE NJOROGE breaks her silence after being spotted with GACHAGUA at a church function and reveals her preferred Presidential Candidate in 2027







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - Renowned digital strategist Pauline Njoroge has broken her silence after she was spotted with Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at a church function last weekend.

The photo of Pauline and Gachagua sharing a light moment went viral and sparked debate both online and in the political circles.

Read her full statement.

I have noticed that some people are seething with anger over my yesterday’s photo with Rigathi Gachagua. A few have even gone as far as branding me tribal or calling me a traitor. Let me set the record straight. I supported Baba Raila Odinga in 2022 because I genuinely believed he was the better candidate compared to Ruto, a position I still hold to this day.

For those who have followed this page over the past decade, you know how passionate I have been about the African Union, an institution I have had the privilege to engage with over the years. With that background, I fully believed in Baba’s vision for the African Union Commission (AUC), and I began championing his candidacy long before I was incorporated into his secretariat; well before it became a major national conversation.

Today, Baba is working closely with the current administration. I, too, briefly engaged with the government through the office of someone I respect, and one I consider to have a level of soberness. However, as time went on, my heart grew increasingly unsettled. The governance failures became too stark, and my conscience simply couldn’t allow me to continue being part of that space. So, I stepped back.

Let me be clear: My love and support for Baba in 2022 and for his AUC campaign was sincere, and it remains so. But that love and support is not TRANSFERABLE. It was for Baba, not for anyone else he may choose to support if am not aligned with them.

With that said, I am now supporting Dr. Fred Matiang’i for the presidency in 2027. I deeply believe and know that he is capable of delivering far more effective and progressive leadership than what we currently have.

As I support this cause, I will also be engaging with others working in the opposition, including Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Eugene Wamalwa, Governor Natembeya, Martha Karua, and others who are walking with us in this journey, towards a better and a greater Kenya.

So, if you are a Kalenjin who supports Ruto and want to call me tribal for backing Matiang’i, suit yourself.

And if you are a Luo supporting Ruto simply because Baba is engaging with him, and yet you want to label me tribal for standing with Matiang’i, suit yourself too.

I am Pauline. I will always follow my heart and stand by what I believe is right, unapologetically! After all, Kenya is a democratic country.