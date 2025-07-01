President RUTO’s daughter, CHARLENE, pleads with Gen Z to shun ‘kusalimia watu’ and violence amid anti-RUTO protests







Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has urged young Kenyans to steer away from divisive actions such as hate raids, popularly referred to as “kusalimia watu”, and instead channel their passion toward constructive national engagement.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 1st, Charlene reflected on her three-year engagement with youth across the country, saying most are seeking connection, mentorship, and purpose, not destruction or violence.

“Young people are looking for connection, not conflict; a platform, not destruction; mentorship, not violence.”

“They want to be part of the solution, not the problem,” she said.

Charlene criticized recent protests and online mob actions, warning that no country can thrive on generational or tribal division.

She added that kusalimia watu, riots, and hate-filled movements are not forms of unity.

“Peer pressure, mob mentality, hate raids, and riots do not qualify as unity,” she stated.

She challenged the youth to turn their energy into policy reforms, tangible ideas, dialogue, and patriotism instead of public disorder.

Her remarks come in the wake of nationwide protests held on June 17th and June 25th, some of which turned violent.

The demonstrations, meant to honour slain blogger Albert Ojwang, were marked by police brutality, looting, and civilian casualties.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), over 400 people were injured, with eight sustaining gunshot wounds.

The term kusalimia watu emerged during 2024’s anti-Finance Bill protests, when Kenyans bombarded leaders with calls and texts in protest.

While some politicians took it in stride, others decried it as harassment and sought government intervention.