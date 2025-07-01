Online vendor loses a phone worth Ksh 118,000 to a notorious Kibra thief posing as a buyer! He snatched it after delivery (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 - A Nairobi-based phone dealer is counting losses after falling victim to a notorious conman who has been targeting online gadget sellers.
According to the trader, the suspect posed as a genuine
buyer and requested a high-end smartphone worth Ksh 118,000 to be delivered to
Kibra.
He agreed to pay a delivery fee of Ksh 500 but upon
delivery, the conman snatched the phone from the rider and ran away.
The rider chased after the suspect in vain and reported the
theft incident to the police.
Other sellers have since come forward with similar
experiences, suggesting the conman has been operating a well-coordinated scam
targeting unsuspecting online vendors.
Last month, the suspect conned an online phone seller using
the same trick.
He agreed to return the stolen phone after being tracked
down and compensated for the damages.
The victim is appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the notorious thief to come forward.
0 Comments