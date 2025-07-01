Betting Game With Easy Rules at Secretbet



Secretbet launched a new game called TOTO for the Kenyan players. The core mechanics involve the correct score prediction of sports events combined into a pre-selected bet slip. But TOTO is more than just a betting games, as it offers several mechanics used in casinos, like jackpots, and a possible option of playing it like slots and letting the random handle the picks.

How much can one win at TOTO? For example, in the most popular game, TOTO-15, on May 18, someone correctly predicted 15 events out of 15 and claimed the prize of 212,507 KES, and there was an additional jackpot of 13,365,487 KES up for distribution.

Draw No. 3820 in the same month featured 2,222,688 KES going to the winner who correctly guessed 15 events out of 15, with extra funds from the huge 178,200,497 KES jackpot going their way as well. Those who correctly guessed 14 out of 15 got 4793 KES. Typically, the jackpot is claimed 1-2 times a month, sometimes more.

Winning at TOTO

To win, a player must correctly predict the outcomes of 9 or more events out of 15 in the bet slip. If there are fewer than 15 events in the slip, then the bar setting the minimum amount of correctly predicted events required to win drops lower in correlation as well. The more events predicted correctly — the higher the payout.

Cancelled event counts as a win for the player. But too many cancelled events can make lower winning tiers ineligible for payouts. For example, 3 cancelled events mean that the 9th tier (in case of 15 tiers) won’t pay out, and 4 — means the same for both the 9th and 10th tiers. And if 5 events are cancelled — then the draw is cancelled too, and the bets are refunded.

Understanding TOTO

The game randomly chooses and combines up to 15 sports events into a single bet slip. The participant must predict the outcome of each event in the slip until the start of the first event — there is a convenient timer showing how much time is left. And once all the events play out, the draw concludes, winnings are paid out, and the next events are drawn for the next bet slip.

TOTO keeps things simple by allowing 3 betting options for an event: Home Win, Draw and Away Win. Some TOTO games feature events with more outcome options to choose from, like basketball.

Thanks to this, TOTO is an interesting option for different kinds of players — experienced and newcomers, betting by strategy and just casually testing their luck. For example, a grizzled bettor who thoroughly knows the sports and the teams can attempt to do a correct score prediction based on knowledge and experience.

A more of a gambler type can try their luck — manually, or by using a Random Selection button that allows turning TOTO almost into a slot-type game by setting a random combination on the Home Win, Draw and Away Win “reels”. Mixing approaches, like manually predicting some events where the player has the most confidence in their choice and letting randomness decide the others, is a fair option as well.

Obtaining TOTO Jackpot

Jackpot is a slots and lottery mechanics present in TOTO, giving an opportunity for savvy or lucky bettors to multiply their winnings. The jackpot always grows, since there are multiple winning tiers and some of them remain unclaimed in each draw, because there was no one who correctly predicted, for example, 10 or 12 event outcomes. So the money allocated for these tiers go into the jackpot.

When someone correctly guesses all the results of the draw — jackpot will be paid out in addition to the standard winnings and as a ratio to the placed bet size (no huge payouts for a minimal bet).

9 Types of TOTO Game



At the time, there are 9 TOTO game types — from the main and the most popular one with the largest jackpot and combining the most popular events, to the TOTO Freebet, where every Secretbet player can play for free!

TOTO Freebet

This free correct score prediction option is great for test runs to find out what TOTO really is without risking real money. TOTO Freebet batches together 12 popular sports events with a new draw every 24 hours.

To take part the player only needs to bet 331 KES or more on any other sports event outside TOTO with odds of 2 or higher.

TOTO Freebet Winnings are paid in bonus points:

● 100 for 8 correct predictions;

● 250 for 9;

● 1000 for 10;

● 3000 for 11;

● 7000 for 12.

Points are useful to improve the player’s status within the Secretbet platform by climbing up the tiers and receiving bigger cashback that higher tiers offer.

This is the most popular TOTO game on Secretbet, featuring 15 events and the fastest-growing and largest possible jackpot up for grabs. 9 correct predictions or more are required for payout.

The TOTO-15 bet slip usually consists of the most popular events taking place at the moment of the draw: the UEFA Champions League, major football leagues, NHL, NBA. Things can get quite versatile, so expect a mixed sports selection: football, hockey, basketball, etc. But at the same time, there is room for minor leagues like Peru or English League One if no major matches are taking place.

TOTO Correct Score

This TOTO game offers a bet slip of 8 football events, requiring not just naming the winner, but the correct score prediction as well. It is possible to choose multiple options, like ticking all possible draws: 0:0, 1:1, 2:2, 3:3, choosing some, like 2:2 and 0:0 or picking any single option. 2 correct score predictions or more out of 8 are needed for a payout.

TOTO Football

Secretbet gives a bet slip of 14 football matches from different leagues around the world. It has a comparable popularity with TOTO-15 and thus — a large jackpot. Payouts start from 9 correct predictions.

TOTO Ice Hockey

Offers 5 hockey events from major club leagues like NHL, KHL, as well as international tournaments and minor leagues. When there aren’t enough games to fill the bet slip, especially closer to the end of the season, draws can be skipped. And since hockey goes on hiatus during the summer, so does TOTO.

But since the first winning tier requires correctly guessing the outcomes of just 2 games, this is the easiest TOTO to win.

TOTO Basketball

Each draw provides 10 basketball games with 5 prediction options available: Home Team Win & Total Over, Home Team Win & Total Under, Draw, Away Team Win & Total Over, Away Team Win & Total Under. 5 event outcomes or more must be correctly predicted for a win.

TOTO Cricket

Offers 10 events. But since the daily number of cricket games in the world is often too low to fill in the slip, the draw usually doesn’t happen every day, and there may be even a week or more between the draws. At least 5 correct outcome predictions are needed for a win.

TOTO FIFA Esports

This challenge offers betting on 15 FIFA esports football matches batched in a bet slip. There can be multiple draws at the same time due to the abundance of games happening at every moment, thus giving multiple opportunities to guess the correct score today. And 9 correct predictions or more are needed for a payout.

TOTO Esports

This game offers a bet slip of 11 CS2 matches. And like with TOTO Basketball, there are 5 prediction options instead of 3: Home Team Win & Total Over, Home Team Win & Total Under, Draw, Away Team Win & Total Over, Away Team Win & Total Under. 6 or more correct predictions are required for a win.

Past Draw Statistics

Players have free access to the data of the previous draws to ensure that the event went fair, as well as to help the players with their betting strategies. For example, everyone can find cancelled events, prize funds for each winning tier, total bet pool, how many correct predictions there were in each tier, as well as other info required for building a strategy.

