Online Store ‘Nukia Best’ Accused of Selling Counterfeit Colognes in Kenya





Nairobi, Kenya – A growing number of online shoppers across Kenya are raising the alarm about an online store named Nukia Best, which is allegedly involved in selling counterfeit perfumes and colognes under the guise of original designer products.

According to multiple complaints, the store lures customers with attractive offers on popular fragrance brands, claiming to offer authentic products at discounted prices. However, what unsuspecting buyers receive tells a different story.

Scents don’t last, Packaging Off

Several victims report receiving products that are clearly fake - with poorly printed packaging, missing seals, spelling errors, and unfamiliar bottle designs. The scents themselves fade within minutes, a sharp contrast to the longevity expected from genuine designer colognes.

“I ordered a bottle of Mancera Red Tobbaco from Nukia Best last month. What I received was nowhere near authentic. The scent was off, and the box looked fake. When I tried to contact them, they had already blocked me,” said one victim who requested anonymity.

Disappearing Act: Customers Blocked After Purchase

What makes the situation even more alarming is the store’s complete lack of accountability. After making a sale, the sellers reportedly block customers on WhatsApp and ignore follow-up calls.

The phone numbers linked to Nukia Best - 0708 397 299 and 0748 796 730 - are both registered under the name Risper Waigiri, according to several victims.

“These people are taking advantage of the fact that many Kenyans now shop online,” said a Nairobi-based digital fraud analyst. “Once they have your money, they cut off all communication. There is no way to return the product or get a refund.”

Growing List of Victims

As reports of fake products continue to surface online, some victims are now banding together to report the scam to consumer protection bodies and the police.

Authorities Urged to Take Action

Concerned citizens are now urging the Communications Authority of Kenya, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority to investigate the individuals behind the store and shut down their operations.

What to Watch Out For

Experts advise consumers to be extra cautious when buying branded perfumes online. Warning signs include:

• Prices that are significantly lower than market value.

• Sellers who insist on full payment before delivery.

• Vague product photos and refusal to provide videos or receipts.

• Sellers who only communicate via WhatsApp and don’t have a verified business presence.

Until authorities take action, consumers are advised to avoid Nukia Best and any sellers operating under the numbers 0708397299 and 0748796730.