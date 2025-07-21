Online Store ‘Nukia Best’ Accused of Selling Counterfeit Colognes in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya – A growing number of online shoppers across Kenya are raising the alarm about an online store named Nukia Best, which is allegedly involved in selling counterfeit perfumes and colognes under the guise of original designer products.
According to multiple complaints, the store lures customers
with attractive offers on popular fragrance brands, claiming to offer authentic
products at discounted prices. However, what unsuspecting buyers receive tells
a different story.
Scents don’t last, Packaging Off
Several victims report receiving products that are clearly
fake - with poorly printed packaging, missing seals, spelling errors, and
unfamiliar bottle designs. The scents themselves fade within minutes, a sharp
contrast to the longevity expected from genuine designer colognes.
“I ordered a bottle of Mancera Red Tobbaco from Nukia Best
last month. What I received was nowhere near authentic. The scent was off, and
the box looked fake. When I tried to contact them, they had already blocked
me,” said one victim who requested anonymity.
Disappearing Act: Customers Blocked After Purchase
What makes the situation even more alarming is the store’s
complete lack of accountability. After making a sale, the sellers reportedly
block customers on WhatsApp and ignore follow-up calls.
The phone numbers linked to Nukia Best - 0708 397 299 and
0748 796 730 - are both registered under the name Risper Waigiri, according to
several victims.
“These people are taking advantage of the fact that many
Kenyans now shop online,” said a Nairobi-based digital fraud analyst. “Once
they have your money, they cut off all communication. There is no way to return
the product or get a refund.”
Growing List of Victims
As reports of fake products continue to surface online, some
victims are now banding together to report the scam to consumer protection
bodies and the police.
Authorities Urged to Take Action
Concerned citizens are now urging the Communications
Authority of Kenya, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the
Anti-Counterfeit Authority to investigate the individuals behind the store and
shut down their operations.
What to Watch Out For
Experts advise consumers to be extra cautious when buying
branded perfumes online. Warning signs include:
• Prices that are significantly lower
than market value.
• Sellers who insist on full payment
before delivery.
• Vague product photos and refusal to
provide videos or receipts.
• Sellers who only communicate via
WhatsApp and don’t have a verified business presence.
Until authorities take action, consumers are advised to
avoid Nukia Best and any sellers operating under the numbers 0708397299 and
0748796730.
