A man stuns Netizens after he starts searching for a new wife even before his late wife is buried (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 21, 2025 - Social media is buzzing with disbelief after a man was exposed for actively searching for a new wife even before his late wife has been laid to rest.

The man, whose wife passed away recently and is scheduled to be buried in August, has been reaching out to potential suitors online, sparking reactions online.

He wrote a post on a group formed on Facebook for single people to connect, saying he was looking for a God-fearing lady to become his wife.

While some Netizens have defended him, citing the finality of “till death do us part,” others have strongly condemned the move as disrespectful, rushed, and emotionally tone-deaf.

“The grave hasn’t even been dug and he’s already scouting for replacements? This is wild,” one user wrote.

“Imagine if it were the wife doing this after losing her husband. Society would eat her alive,” another pointed out.





The Kenyan DAILY POST