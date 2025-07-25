NTV news anchor, FRIDAH MWAKA, opens up about classism in media and turning down KSh 2.5M Car gift from an MP







Friday, July 25, 2025 - NTV’s Swahili news anchor, Fridah Mwaka, has offered a rare and moving glimpse into her early struggles in Nairobi's media industry.

In a heartfelt video, the now prime-time star recalled her days at KTN when she relied on public transport and walked long distances to get to work, despite being a familiar face on TV each evening.

Fridah described alighting at Bobmill Complex on Mombasa Road and walking to Standard Media Group’s offices.

She narrated a painful incident as she prepared to step in for Ali Manzu for the 4 p.m bulletin, a lorry splashed her with mud during a heavy downpour.

A passing MP recognized her and asked if she was the same person he’d seen earlier. “I said yes, and I was in tears,” she said.

“I had no spare outfit. I just cried and prayed God would help me.”

That same MP later offered to buy her a car worth KSh 2.5 million even taking her to a showroom on Ngong Road to choose any she liked.

But Fridah turned it down. “I don’t know if it was foolish, but I was scared and new to Nairobi,” she admitted.

The Mombasa born journalist also opened on the classism in the newsroom admitting that behind the scenes, she faced silent snubs from colleagues.

“There are news presenters who never greeted me because I didn’t have a car,” she revealed.

“Someone once told me I wasn’t in their class.”

