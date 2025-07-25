Ametoka Soko! Comedian EDDIE BUTITA soft launches new hot girlfriend on Instagram (PHOTOs)





Friday, July 25, 2025 - Kenyan comedian and media personality, Eddie Butita, is officially off the market after unveiling his new girlfriend, fashion model and content creator, CelleTerer, on Instagram.

The surprise reveal caught many fans off guard and quickly drew congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and fans alike.

Known for keeping his personal life private, Butita shared a series of stylish snaps on his Instagram Story. Dressed in a crisp blue shirt and matching trousers, he posed beside CelleTerer, who turned heads in a brown leather skirt, white sleeveless top, and chic white boots.

The couple looked effortlessly fashionable and visibly happy together.

A close friend revealed that the couple has been dating for less than a year.

CelleTerer, already making waves in the fashion scene with appearances at events like the Kitenge Fashion Festival, is celebrated for her graceful style and growing social media presence.

Butita was the last bachelor among his circle of friends, including Abel Mutua, Phil Karanja, and Njugush.

His previous relationship with comedian Mammito Eunice ended amicably, with Mammito later praising Butita’s talent and professionalism.