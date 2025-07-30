Trending! Netizens mock President RUTO with viral scarecrow video - Kenyans are ungovernable (WATCH)





Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Kenyans online seem relentless in their criticism of President Ruto.

The latest jab? A viral video featuring a scarecrow dressed to resemble the President, kneeling in prayer beside a Bible.

The imagery, mirroring Ruto’s well-known Christian persona, has sparked mixed reactions.

Many interpret it as a satirical take on a leader who often preaches faith while facing accusations of corruption, tribalism, and rights abuses.

While some viewers found the act disrespectful, others praised the creativity and symbolism. For them, it’s a bold expression of public sentiment.

Whether seen as mockery or art, the video adds to the growing wave of digital dissent shaping political discourse in Kenya today.

Watch the video and reactions below.