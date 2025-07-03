“My God, why me”? Kenyan man cries out after toxic girlfriend destroys his laptops and huge smart TV (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan man has taken to social media to vent his frustration and pain after his toxic girlfriend went on a destructive rampage, smashing his electronics, including three laptops and a smart TV, during a heated fallout.

He shared photos of the shattered laptop screens and a broken TV with visible cracks on his X account.

“My God, why me?” he lamented, clearly overwhelmed by the loss and betrayal.

The incident occurred after a domestic disagreement escalated into violence.

The photos have sparked intense reactions online, with thousands of users weighing in.

While some sympathized with the victim, others used the post to open a broader discussion on toxic relationships and emotional abuse faced by men, a topic often swept under the rug.

“If a man did this to a woman, he’d be behind bars by now,” one user commented.

“Men, normalize walking away from madness - not staying to ‘fix’ it,” added another.

See the photos.

