“My God, why me”? Kenyan man cries out after toxic girlfriend destroys his laptops and huge smart TV (PHOTOs)

Thursday, July 3, 2025 - A heartbroken Kenyan man has taken to social media to vent his frustration and pain after his toxic girlfriend went on a destructive rampage, smashing his electronics, including three laptops and a smart TV, during a heated fallout.
He shared photos of the shattered laptop screens and a
broken TV with visible cracks on his X account.
“My God, why me?” he lamented,
clearly overwhelmed by the loss and betrayal.
The incident occurred after a domestic disagreement
escalated into violence.
The photos have sparked intense reactions online, with
thousands of users weighing in.
While some sympathized with the victim, others used the post
to open a broader discussion on toxic relationships and emotional
abuse faced by men, a topic often swept under the rug.
“If a man did this to a woman, he’d be behind
bars by now,” one user commented.
“Men, normalize walking away from madness - not
staying to ‘fix’ it,” added another.
See the photos.
