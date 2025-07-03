Marsabit LADY says family disowned her for marrying a LUO man - “It's a sin even to touch one” (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - A young lady from Marsabit County has sparked widespread debate online after revealing that she has not spoken to her family in over two years, all because she married a Luo man, a union her community reportedly considers taboo.

Taking to social media, the pretty lady, identified as Elema Otieno, opened up about her emotional journey, describing how her family completely cut ties with her after she introduced her now-husband to them.

“Of all the ‘other’ tribes, Luos are the most hated. I don't know why. It’s a sin even touching one,” Elema wrote in an emotional post.

According to her, tribal bias and deep-rooted cultural beliefs within her community played a major role in the rejection.

Despite facing heavy opposition, Elema stood her ground and went ahead to marry the man she loved.

Her brave decision, however, came at a painful cost.

She says it’s been two years since she last spoke to her parents and siblings, and as of now, she has no plans to reconcile.

Meanwhile, she continues to enjoy her blissful marriage.