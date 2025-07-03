See BETTY KYALLO’s Porsche…….. CS JOHO’s lavish lifestyle on display as PHOTO of his parking lot full of luxury cars goes viral







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Former Mombasa Governor and current Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho is once again causing a buzz on social media - not for politics, but for his unmistakable taste in luxury.

A recent photo showing Joho’s private parking lot filled with high-end vehicles has gone viral, sparking admiration and envy in equal measure.

Among the fleet are top-tier machines, including Range Rovers, Bentley, and a Porsche Panamera - widely rumored to be the same one he repossessed from media personality Betty Kyallo during their high-profile fallout.

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST