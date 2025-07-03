See BETTY KYALLO’s Porsche…….. CS JOHO’s lavish lifestyle on display as PHOTO of his parking lot full of luxury cars goes viral

Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Former Mombasa Governor and current Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho is once again causing a buzz on social media - not for politics, but for his unmistakable taste in luxury.
A recent photo showing Joho’s private parking lot filled with high-end vehicles
has gone viral, sparking admiration and envy in equal measure.
Among the fleet are top-tier machines, including Range
Rovers, Bentley, and a Porsche
Panamera - widely rumored to be the same one he repossessed
from media personality Betty
Kyallo during their high-profile fallout.
See the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments