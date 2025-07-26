“My dad offered me money to be his secret wife after my mother’s death” - Ex-Kameme TV presenter, WANGECHI WA KARIUKI, confesses after SARAH MTALII’s explosive revelations







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Former Kameme TV presenter, Wangechi wa Kariuki, has sent shockwaves across social media after making a deeply disturbing confession about her childhood.

In a candid and emotional social media post, Wangechi revealed that her own biological father once offered her money and land to become his “secret wife”, following the death of her mother.

Wangechi said she was still in high school when her mother passed away and that’s when her dad approached her with a bizarre proposal, promising her money and land but she refused.

Wangechi further disclosed that after turning down his incestuous and traumatic request, her father began to mistreat her, cutting off basic support.

She says she returned to school multiple times without shopping or basic essentials, and lived through emotional torment throughout her teenage years.

The renowned vernacular TV presenter revealed that she is currently writing a book to document her difficult childhood and to help other survivors come forward.

The confession comes in the wake of another scandal involving Sarah Mtalii, who accused her ex-husband, Simon Kabu, of having a romantic affair with his biological daughter, Maureen, a claim that has sparked debate online.

Read Wangechi’s post below.





