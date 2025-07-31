Is marriage a scam? PHOTOs of NYAMBURA’s colourful wedding emerge as she now cries out over domestic abuse and displays injuries inflicted by her husband







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - The internet is awash with photos from the glamorous church wedding of Nyambura Mburu, the same young woman who is now crying for help online after enduring repeated physical abuse from her husband Ken Henman, a renowned local video director.

The stunning wedding, held in 2021, was a picture of joy and hope, with Nyambura donning a radiant gown, surrounded by friends, family, and smiles.

But behind the veil and vibrant décor, a dark reality was already unfolding.

According to her emotional social media posts, Nyambura says she walked down the aisle with masked bruises, inflicted by the same man she vowed to love for life.

She now accuses him of using electric cables, belts, and hangers to beat her, and of being unfaithful throughout their marriage.

The contrast between the joyous wedding photos and her current suffering has sparked reactions online, with many questioning the authenticity of modern marriages, and others demanding justice and awareness around gender-based violence.













