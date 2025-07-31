Is marriage a scam? PHOTOs of NYAMBURA’s colourful wedding emerge as she now cries out over domestic abuse and displays injuries inflicted by her husband

Thursday, July 31, 2025 - The internet is awash with photos from the glamorous church wedding of Nyambura Mburu, the same young woman who is now crying for help online after enduring repeated physical abuse from her husband Ken Henman, a renowned local video director.
The stunning wedding, held in 2021, was a picture of joy and
hope, with Nyambura donning a radiant gown, surrounded by friends, family, and
smiles.
But behind the veil and vibrant décor, a dark reality was
already unfolding.
According to her emotional social media posts, Nyambura says
she walked down the aisle
with masked bruises, inflicted by the same man she vowed to
love for life.
She now accuses him of using electric cables, belts, and hangers to beat her, and of being unfaithful
throughout their marriage.
The contrast between the joyous wedding photos and her
current suffering has sparked reactions online, with many questioning the
authenticity of modern marriages, and others demanding justice and awareness
around gender-based
violence.
Wedding photos.
