Mixed reactions as Kenyans question blogger NDIANG’UI KINYAGIA’s ‘hiding’ narrative after presenting himself in court

Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Kenyans are expressing a wave of disbelief and outrage after missing techie and blogger, Ndiang’ui Kinyagia, resurfaced - not from state custody as feared, but from hiding.
According to a statement released on Thursday, July 3rd,
by family lawyer Wahome Thuku, Ndiang’ui had gone into hiding on June 20th,
fearing for his life after allegedly learning that DCI officers were looking
for him over undisclosed allegations.
Thuku revealed that Ndiang’ui contacted a family member on
Tuesday evening to confirm he was alive and well.
Ndiang’ui appeared at the Milimani Law Courts wearing a
maroon hoodie, face mask, and glasses. His emotional reunion with his family
was marked by tears and visible distress.
However, his reappearance has ignited anger online.
Activist Boniface Mwangi led the criticism, accusing
Ndiang’ui and his family of deceiving the nation.
“An entire country was praying for his safety, thinking he
had been abducted. All along, he was hiding! Shame on him and his family,”
Mwangi wrote on social media.
Many Kenyans echoed the sentiment, slamming the family for
misleading the Law Society of Kenya, which filed a habeas corpus suit on his
behalf.
However, a growing section of critics now believes
Ndiang’ui’s sudden reappearance and the "in-hiding" narrative may be
a well-crafted strategy to rehabilitate the image of the police, which had come
under intense criticism over recent enforced disappearances and brutality.
They argue that portraying Ndiang’ui as having staged his
own disappearance conveniently shifts public outrage away from security
agencies, and even discredits legitimate protesters and victims of state
harassment.
See reactions below:
@StateAffairsKE: "We stood in
solidarity. We searched in hope. We cried in despair. But Ndiangui
Kinyagia was never missing. He was safe, while the country mourned a
lie. He turned empathy into a game, and now, the nation demands accountability. Emotional
Extortion.#StopFakeAbductions!"
Bishop Lallo: “Ndiang'ui was
abducted. Now he’s back, clearly shaken, with his hair shaved, and claiming he
was ‘hiding’? That’s not a return, that’s a script. A deal was clearly struck
between him and his abductors.”
Chris Sambu: “Ndiangui kinyagia
looks so terrified and not like someone who has come from a safe haven. He’s
uncharacteristically shaved. I hope he will account for his missing days. I
know how far the state can go. I went through the wrath of the state in October
last year."
Willie Oeba: “"Hii Story Ya
Ndiangui Kinyagia doesn't add up. One day the Family is crying on Live TV their
kin is abducted, the next Day DCI say they don’t have him. Two Days later
ametokea. There’s a Narrative to be deconstructed here!"
