Mixed reactions as Kenyans question blogger NDIANG’UI KINYAGIA’s ‘hiding’ narrative after presenting himself in court







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Kenyans are expressing a wave of disbelief and outrage after missing techie and blogger, Ndiang’ui Kinyagia, resurfaced - not from state custody as feared, but from hiding.

According to a statement released on Thursday, July 3rd, by family lawyer Wahome Thuku, Ndiang’ui had gone into hiding on June 20th, fearing for his life after allegedly learning that DCI officers were looking for him over undisclosed allegations.

Thuku revealed that Ndiang’ui contacted a family member on Tuesday evening to confirm he was alive and well.

Ndiang’ui appeared at the Milimani Law Courts wearing a maroon hoodie, face mask, and glasses. His emotional reunion with his family was marked by tears and visible distress.

However, his reappearance has ignited anger online.

Activist Boniface Mwangi led the criticism, accusing Ndiang’ui and his family of deceiving the nation.

“An entire country was praying for his safety, thinking he had been abducted. All along, he was hiding! Shame on him and his family,” Mwangi wrote on social media.

Many Kenyans echoed the sentiment, slamming the family for misleading the Law Society of Kenya, which filed a habeas corpus suit on his behalf.

However, a growing section of critics now believes Ndiang’ui’s sudden reappearance and the "in-hiding" narrative may be a well-crafted strategy to rehabilitate the image of the police, which had come under intense criticism over recent enforced disappearances and brutality.

They argue that portraying Ndiang’ui as having staged his own disappearance conveniently shifts public outrage away from security agencies, and even discredits legitimate protesters and victims of state harassment.

See reactions below:

@StateAffairsKE: "We stood in solidarity. We searched in hope. We cried in despair. But Ndiangui Kinyagia was never missing. He was safe, while the country mourned a lie. He turned empathy into a game, and now, the nation demands accountability. Emotional Extortion.#StopFakeAbductions!"

Bishop Lallo: “Ndiang'ui was abducted. Now he’s back, clearly shaken, with his hair shaved, and claiming he was ‘hiding’? That’s not a return, that’s a script. A deal was clearly struck between him and his abductors.”

Chris Sambu: “Ndiangui kinyagia looks so terrified and not like someone who has come from a safe haven. He’s uncharacteristically shaved. I hope he will account for his missing days. I know how far the state can go. I went through the wrath of the state in October last year."

Willie Oeba: “"Hii Story Ya Ndiangui Kinyagia doesn't add up. One day the Family is crying on Live TV their kin is abducted, the next Day DCI say they don’t have him. Two Days later ametokea. There’s a Narrative to be deconstructed here!"