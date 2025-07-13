Missing KENNEDY OUMA found brutally murdered, body dumped in the mortuary with eyes gouged out (PHOTO)







Sunday, July 13, 2025 - The search for Kennedy Ouma Mono, who had been missing since July 5th, has ended in tragedy after his body was discovered at the Kenyatta National Hospital Mortuary bearing signs of severe torture.

According to sources familiar with the case, Ouma’s body was found with his eyes gouged out, deep cuts across his torso, and his legs bound tightly together, raising chilling concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Details remain scarce on how his body ended up at the mortuary, and authorities have yet to release an official statement.

However, the disturbing nature of his injuries suggests he may have been a victim of a brutal and calculated attack.

The Kenyan DAILY POST