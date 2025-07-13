Luxury or Lunacy? KHALIGRAPH JONES under fire for pimping his Range Rover like a matatu (PHOTO)







Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Celebrated Kenyan rapper, Khaligraph Jones, is facing backlash from car enthusiasts after a photo of his heavily customized Range Rover was shared on social media.

The high-end SUV, which now sports flashy lights, bold graphics, and matatu-style modifications, has sparked a wave of criticism from fans and auto lovers alike.

“Why would you do that to a Range Rover? This is not a Nganya!” one social media user lamented, echoing the sentiments of many who felt the rapper had gone overboard.

While some fans defended Khaligraph’s creative expression, others argued that such modifications “cheapen” the prestige and elegance traditionally associated with the Range Rover brand.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST