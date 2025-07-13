CCTV cameras capture the moment thieves broke into a parked car at Revonia Hotel, Kapsabet and stole money (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 13, 2025 - A daring theft incident was captured on CCTV at Revonia Hotel in Kapsabet town, where unknown individuals broke into a parked vehicle and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to reports, the suspects targeted a Toyota Fielder parked within the hotel premises.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the individuals forcefully gaining access to the vehicle before stealing the cash and fleeing.

The hotel management has since handed over the footage to authorities to aid in the ongoing investigations.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

