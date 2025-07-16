Media personality SHEILA KWAMBOKA sets the record straight on lesbian rumours - “It’s never been a secret”





Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Kenyan media personality Sheila Kwamboka, popularly known as Kwambox, has opened up about her s3xuality, setting the record straight for fans old and new.

In a candid interview on the Iko Nini podcast, Kwambox revealed that she has always identified as s3xually fluid - a truth she says has been public since her Big Brother Africa days in 2008.

“The OGs know this already,” she said, adding, “I was very clear - I’m fluid. It’s never been a secret.”

Now in her third wave of fans - from her time at K24 in 2007, Big Brother in 2010, to Homeboyz Radio in 2016 - Kwambox acknowledges that many Gen Z followers may not know her full story.

“People now try to use it against me, but that’s none of my business,” she said. “I live for me. What I like is what I like.”

She revealed her last four relationships have been with men but emphasized the importance of being authentic to herself, describing her current state as “a nice balance.”

Known for her fearless opinions, bold fashion, and vibrant personality, Kwambox continues to stand out as a true voice in Kenya’s entertainment scene - one who’s unafraid to live her truth unapologetically.