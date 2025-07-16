He Wanted ‘Mechi’ with me Me!! Former Senator GLORIA ORWOBA insists that Senate Clerk JEREMIAH NYENGENE targeted her unfairly after she turned down his advances (VIDEO)



Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Former nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has publicly responded following a court ruling ordering her to pay Ksh 10.5 million in damages to Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyengene over defamation claims.

In a video statement, Orwoba maintained that her statements were rooted in her personal experience, alleging that Nyengene subjected her to unfair treatment after she declined his advances.

She claimed that after rejecting him, she was stripped of her roles in key Senate committees and blocked from participating in international trips.


Orwoba further stated that she had reported her concerns to the Parliamentary Service Commission and wrote formal complaints to both the Senate Speaker and the Speaker of the National Assembly, but received no action or protection.

She described Nyengene as a "serial womanizer" who, according to her, has misused his authority to prey on female leaders within Parliament.

Orwoba said she is appealing the court ruling and vowed to fight to the end.

