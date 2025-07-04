Media personality CIRU MURIUKI marks late fiancé, CHARLES OUDA’s 40th birthday with heartfelt tribute





Friday, July 4, 2025 - Kenyan media personality, Ciru Muriuki, has penned down a glowing and emotional tribute to her late fiancé, Charles Ouda, on what would have been his 40th birthday.

In a deeply moving Instagram post, Ciru paid tribute to the man she calls “my immortal,” capturing both the depth of their bond and the enduring grief of his absence.

“With every beat of my heart. Because I can’t do life with you, I do it for you.”

“Happy 40th in heaven, my immortal. Thank you for spending the rest of your life with me,” she wrote.

Charles Ouda, known for his talent and vibrant spirit, passed away in February 2024 at just 38 - only five months after the couple got engaged.

Ciru’s tribute echoes the grief she shared earlier this year during the anniversary of his passing.

She described her pain as “earth-shattering,” lamenting the silence where his voice, laughter, and affectionate nicknames once lived.

“I hate that this is my reality now, this life sentence without parole,”

“I hate that a year ago, the world lost one of its brightest stars. I love you, my king. Always. Always." she wrote.