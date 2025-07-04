A 45-year-old Kenyan single mother of 2 children aged, 23 and 17, encourages fellow single mothers after getting a husband (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 4, 2025 - A 45-year-old Kenyan single mother is melting hearts online after publicly celebrating her newfound love in a heartfelt post that has inspired thousands.

The woman, a proud mother of two children aged 23 and 17, tied the knot with the love of her life last year.

Her post has encouraged many single mothers who have felt overlooked or forgotten in the search for lasting love.

“It’s never too late to be loved. When your time comes, God will make it happen,” she wrote in a moving post.

The post has sparked an outpouring of supportive comments and testimonies, with many single mothers thanking her for boldly sharing her story.

Others praised her for reminding women not to give up on love, no matter their age.