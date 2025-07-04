OSCAR SUDI’s trophy girlfriend, MERCY MASAI, parades voluptuous curves as she enrolls in a high-end gym (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 4, 2025 - Kapsaret MP, Oscar Sudi’s rumoured girlfriend, the stunning Mercy Masai, has started her fitness journey.

Mercy enrolled in a top-tier Nairobi gym and wasted no time showing off on social media.

Clad in tight-fitting designer activewear, the curvy beauty flaunted her hourglass figure in a series of sizzling gym mirror selfies that sent social media into a frenzy.

This is not the first time Mercy Masai has stolen the spotlight.

Known for her stunning looks, designer outfits, and rumoured links to high-profile politicians, she has built quite the following, and she knows how to keep her audience entertained.

