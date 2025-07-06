Club Madness! These two slay queens were caught on camera ‘getting cozy’ in a club as revelers watched - Are they LESBIANS!





Sunday, July 6, 2025 - A viral video of two ladies getting wild in a club has sent social media into a frenzy.

The duo is seen getting cozy on a club couch, leaving nearby revelers visibly stunned.

Their bold display of affection sparked uproar online, with many netizens criticizing them for crossing boundaries and making others uncomfortable.

Some argued that such behavior belongs in private, not public spaces.

Interestingly, this kind of scene is becoming increasingly common in clubs, as more women embrace boldness and express their confidence without fear of judgment - though not everyone is impressed.

Watch the video.

Love lives here pic.twitter.com/gHbjvXYUjA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2025