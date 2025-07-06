Club Madness! These two slay queens were caught on camera ‘getting cozy’ in a club as revelers watched - Are they LESBIANS!

Sunday, July 6, 2025 - A viral video of two ladies getting wild in a club has sent social media into a frenzy.
The duo is seen getting cozy on a club couch, leaving nearby
revelers visibly stunned.
Their bold display of affection sparked uproar online, with
many netizens criticizing them for crossing boundaries and making others
uncomfortable.
Some argued that such behavior belongs in private, not
public spaces.
Interestingly, this kind of scene is becoming increasingly
common in clubs, as more women embrace boldness and express their confidence
without fear of judgment - though not everyone is impressed.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Love lives here pic.twitter.com/gHbjvXYUjA— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 6, 2025
