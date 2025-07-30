MAURINE KABU breaks silence over allegations of having a romantic relationship with her father, the embattled Bonfire Adventures co-founder SIMON KABU







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Adequate Safaris CEO, Maurine Kabu, has subtly responded to explosive allegations suggesting she is romantically involved with Simon Kabu, her father and Bonfire Adventures co-founder.

The claims emerged in court documents filed by Simon’s estranged wife, Sarah Njoki Mtalii, who alleged Simon only began calling Maurine his daughter after their 15-year marriage ended.

Sarah further claimed she was unaware of Maurine during their union and alleged that Maurine now lives in her former matrimonial home and benefits from properties once jointly owned.

Simon has dismissed the accusations as malicious.

Maurine, who had remained silent, recently took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute:

“My dad has been my biggest mentor, the one who shaped who I am.”

“What’s that one unforgettable thing your dad did for you?” She shared videos of the two vacationing in Zanzibar, enjoying father-daughter moments.

Meanwhile, a resurfaced TikTok video shows Sarah admitting she knew of Simon’s other children before marriage, contradicting her earlier public stance.

She said, “He had a relationship with someone, and they had a daughter... So by the time I was getting married, I was aware of them.”

Simon has threatened legal action against his ex-wife, whom he also calls his former business partner.

