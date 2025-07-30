Catholic Priest resigns after falling in love - See PHOTO of the beautiful LADY who has captured his heart!







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - A Catholic priest has allegedly resigned from his clerical duties after falling in love, sparking a lively conversation online.

Known for their vow of lifelong celibacy, priests are expected to remain unmarried and devoted to the church.

However, this one seems to have followed his heart instead.

A photo circulating on social media shows the former priest standing beside a stunning woman believed to be the love of his life.

Interestingly, many netizens have praised his honesty, pointing out that some clergy secretly maintain relationships, with a few even fathering children - contrary to their vows.

Others viewed the moment as a testament to the power of love, joking that the woman managed to “recall” someone God had already called.

See the photos and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST