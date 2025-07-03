Ex-Equatorial Guinea official, BALTHAZAR ENGONGA EBANG, who went viral over escapeds with several women sentenced to 18 years in jail (PHOTOs)





Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Balthazar Engonga Ebang, once the Director-General of Equatorial Guinea’s Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), who went viral in late 2024 after private videos of him leaked online, has been slapped with an 18-year jail term after being found guilty of embezzling over Sh230 million (1 billion CFA francs) during his time in office.

Ebang was accused of looting public funds between 2015 and 2020 while heading the Directorate General of Insurance and Reinsurance (DGAR).

Prosecutors revealed that he used the stolen funds to bankroll a lavish lifestyle - spending millions on women, luxury indulgences, and private escapades.

The sentencing includes eight years for embezzlement, four years and five months for illicit enrichment, and six years and one day for abuse of power.

He was also slapped with a Sh209 million fine and banned from holding public office.

In late 2024, Engonga shocked the nation after over 400 private tapes emerged, reportedly featuring him with more than 100 women - some allegedly wives of top officials and aides.

The clips, filmed in hotels and offices, sent social media into a frenzy.

Following the scandal, President Teodoro Obiang appointed Zenón Obiang Obiang Avomo as Engonga’s replacement - and launched formal investigations into both the scandals.