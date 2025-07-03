Ex-Equatorial Guinea official, BALTHAZAR ENGONGA EBANG, who went viral over escapeds with several women sentenced to 18 years in jail (PHOTOs)

Thursday, July 3,
2025 - Balthazar Engonga Ebang, once the Director-General of Equatorial
Guinea’s Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), who went viral in late 2024
after private videos of him leaked online, has been slapped with an 18-year
jail term after being found guilty of embezzling over Sh230 million (1 billion
CFA francs) during his time in office.
Ebang was accused of looting public funds between 2015 and
2020 while heading the Directorate General of Insurance and Reinsurance (DGAR).
Prosecutors revealed that he used the stolen funds to
bankroll a lavish lifestyle - spending millions on women, luxury indulgences,
and private escapades.
The sentencing includes eight years for embezzlement, four
years and five months for illicit enrichment, and six years and one day for
abuse of power.
He was also slapped with a Sh209 million fine and banned
from holding public office.
In late 2024, Engonga shocked the nation after over 400
private tapes emerged, reportedly featuring him with more than 100 women - some
allegedly wives of top officials and aides.
The clips, filmed in hotels and offices, sent social media
into a frenzy.
Following the scandal, President Teodoro Obiang appointed
Zenón Obiang Obiang Avomo as Engonga’s replacement - and launched formal
investigations into both the scandals.
