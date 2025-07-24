Man shares private messages after a Nairobi LADY he met on Tinder demanded Ksh 20,000 for 3 hours of ‘fun’ (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - A man has gone public with private messages he exchanged with a lady he matched with on Tinder, exposing how dating sites have been turned into “flesh peddling’’ avenues.

In the screenshots circulating online, the man wastes no time expressing his intentions, telling the lady he was looking to have a "good time" with her.

In response, the woman quickly inquires about his budget and the expected duration of their time together.

“20K ain’t bad for our happy moments,” she replied, referring to a fee of Ksh 20,000 for three hours.

Unfazed, the man asked for her phone number and suggested they could negotiate and settle on a mutually agreeable amount.

Check out the leaked private chats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST