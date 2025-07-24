He lives a fake life!! City lawyer NAFTAL OBWACHA exposed by his ex-wife who eloped with Nyabari Masaba MP! Sent her 700 bob for child support while flaunting a lavish lifestyle online







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - City lawyer Naftal Obwacha is under fire after his estranged wife, Samantha Nyanchama, publicly exposed him for being a deadbeat father and living what she describes as a “fake, social media-driven life.”

The explosive revelations come after the woman, who has since eloped with Nyabari Masaba MP, Daniel Manduku, accused Obwacha of abandoning their child, offering a measly Ksh 700 in child support while pretending to be a high-flying legal professional online.

Samantha claimed that her ex-husband is currently being housed by a friend, even as he fakes life on social media, pretending to be a polished lawyer with connection in the political circles.

He invests in suits, takes photos with prominent politicians and senior Government officials to portray himself as a ‘high value man’.

But behind the scenes, he is struggling financially, depending on friends for accommodation and food.

Check out his ex-wife’s explosive Facebook post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST