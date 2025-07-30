Lady shares reaction from her mother after she posted a video flaunting her ‘Nyash’ on WhatsApp status and forgot to mute her (AUDIO)







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - A lady has shared a voice recording of her mother’s fiery reaction when she posted a video flaunting her nyash on WhatsApp status and forgot to mute her.

According to the lady, she had recorded a playful video showing off her well-endowed body and intended it only for her close friends.

However, she forgot to mute her mother from viewing her status, a mistake she deeply regrets.

Soon after, her mother called her and unleashed a scolding that has left the internet in stitches.

In the audio clip shared online, the furious mother can be heard questioning her daughter’s morals, reminding her of family values.

She warns her that what she was doing was not Godly.

The audio has since gone viral, with many social media users relating to the experience and sharing similar moments where their parents caught them off-guard on WhatsApp.

She posted her videos on WhatsApp status but forgot to mute her mom, and this happened. Mama don taya 😭😂🫵 pic.twitter.com/b6caSqMi6d — CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) July 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST