Slay queen MERCY MASAI acquires a new car amid rumours of her romantic affair with wealthy Kapseret Member of Parliament, OSCAR SUDI (PHOTO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Popular slay queen, Mercy Masai, has once again set tongues wagging after unveiling her brand-new car on social media, just as rumours swirl linking her to Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi.

While she did not disclose how she acquired the vehicle, online detectives were quick to connect the dots, citing her alleged romantic involvement with the flamboyant MP.

Whispers of their relationship have been making rounds in social circles, with some claiming that Sudi has been “spoiling” her in private.





The Kenyan DAILY POST