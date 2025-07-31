LILLIAN NG’ANG’A and JULIANI quash divorce rumours with joyful family getaway for son’s birthday (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Lillian Ng’ang’a, the former Machakos First Lady, and her husband, rapper Juliani, have put divorce rumours to rest with a heartwarming family getaway to Kenya’s coast, where they celebrated their son, Utheri’s third birthday.
Amid past speculation about a possible split, the couple
looked more united than ever.
Joyful images and videos showcased love, laughter, and a
strong sense of togetherness.
Juliani’s teenage daughter, Amor - from his previous
relationship with actress Brenda Wairimu - was also part of the family retreat,
seamlessly blending into the celebration.
In a sweet snap, Juliani proudly posed with both children,
all three donning matching t-shirts printed with his image.
“My people with me everywhere they went leo,” he captioned.
Meanwhile, Lillian shared a heartwarming video of the trio
celebrating: “Celebration time🎊🎂💓🎉🎊.
#3YearOld #MyUtheri❤️,” she posted.
Fans flooded the comment section with love, praising the
couple for their family-first approach and the genuine happiness they radiated
throughout the trip.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
