LILLIAN NG’ANG’A and JULIANI quash divorce rumours with joyful family getaway for son’s birthday (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - Lillian Ng’ang’a, the former Machakos First Lady, and her husband, rapper Juliani, have put divorce rumours to rest with a heartwarming family getaway to Kenya’s coast, where they celebrated their son, Utheri’s third birthday.

Amid past speculation about a possible split, the couple looked more united than ever.

Joyful images and videos showcased love, laughter, and a strong sense of togetherness.

Juliani’s teenage daughter, Amor - from his previous relationship with actress Brenda Wairimu - was also part of the family retreat, seamlessly blending into the celebration.

In a sweet snap, Juliani proudly posed with both children, all three donning matching t-shirts printed with his image.

“My people with me everywhere they went leo,” he captioned.

Meanwhile, Lillian shared a heartwarming video of the trio celebrating: “Celebration time🎊🎂💓🎉🎊. #3YearOld #MyUtheri❤️,” she posted.

Fans flooded the comment section with love, praising the couple for their family-first approach and the genuine happiness they radiated throughout the trip.

The Kenyan DAILY POST