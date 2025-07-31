President RUTO’s son, GEORGE, spotted at night without security in the company of a female companion (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 31, 2025 - George
Ruto, the son of President William Ruto, was spotted running errands at night
without his usual security detail.
In the video making rounds online, George is seen casually
walking alongside a young woman, believed to be his companion.
The two appeared relaxed, with no visible security
personnel in sight, a surprising break from the norm for members of the First
Family.
At one point in the footage, George can be seen greeting a
few unidentified individuals who appeared stunned to see him in such an
unguarded setting.
He later walks toward a nearby vehicle in the company of the
lady, maintaining a calm and approachable demeanor.
George Ruto has increasingly captured the admiration of many
Kenyans, largely due to his humble and easy-going personality, a stark contrast
to the tense political climate surrounding his father, whose approval
ratings have been on the decline amid criticism over poor leadership.
