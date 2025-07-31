President RUTO’s son, GEORGE, spotted at night without security in the company of a female companion (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - George Ruto, the son of President William Ruto, was spotted running errands at night without his usual security detail.

In the video making rounds online, George is seen casually walking alongside a young woman, believed to be his companion.

The two appeared relaxed, with no visible security personnel in sight, a surprising break from the norm for members of the First Family.

At one point in the footage, George can be seen greeting a few unidentified individuals who appeared stunned to see him in such an unguarded setting.

He later walks toward a nearby vehicle in the company of the lady, maintaining a calm and approachable demeanor.

George Ruto has increasingly captured the admiration of many Kenyans, largely due to his humble and easy-going personality, a stark contrast to the tense political climate surrounding his father, whose approval ratings have been on the decline amid criticism over poor leadership.

GEORGE RUTO spotted at night without security with a female companion pic.twitter.com/QCEatYshEU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 31, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST